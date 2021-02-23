Gillingham fended off interest from elsewhere to keep Kyle Dempsey in the January transfer window.

The midfielder has caught the eye and is enjoying life at Priestfield, as per a report by Kent Online.

He was a target for Championship trio Luton Town, Barnsley and Nottingham Forest last month, as reported by Football Insider.

Dempsey, who is 25 years old, has impressed for the Gills this season despite only joining them last summer.



He has said: “Every time I go into a game I feel like I am going to get a chance to score. I want to be the best player on the pitch with every game I go into, I want to get goals and I want to get assists. All I can focus on it trying to be the best and scoring and helping this team get three points.

“In recent games I have been putting the ball in the back of the net and the fans, on social media, they give me massive confidence too. I want to go out there and put in a performance for them because of how welcoming they have been. I hope that they can get in soon and I can do it live for them inside the stadium.”

The Cumbria-born midfielder spent the past four years with Fleetwood Town in League One but left them last summer on a free.

Dempsey started out at local side Carlisle United and went onto make 51 appearances for their first-team before he was snapped up by Championship outfit Huddersfield Town in 2015.

The Terriers loaned him out to Fleetwood in his second season and the Cod Army made his move there permanent in May 2017. Dempsey was a regular for the North West side and also spent time away loan at Peterborough United in the second-half of the 2018/19 season.

He has found a home at Gillingham but wanted by Championship clubs this winter. It will be interesting to see if anything resurfaces at the end of the campaign.



