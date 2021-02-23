Charlton Athletic are back in action at home to Burton Albion tonight.

The Addicks need to start grinding out wins if they are to make the Play-Offs this season.

They are too inconsistent and have slipped to 9th in the League One table. However, tonight’s clash against the Brewers poses an opportunity to bounce back from their winless last two outings.

The pressure could start to mount on Lee Bowyer if they fail to win this evening against a side battling relegation.

Promotion is the aim for Charlton but they are currently three points off the Play-Offs. Nevertheless, they are still in a strong position and there is no reason why they can’t make a real go for it between now and the end of the campaign.

Ryan Inniss remains their only long-term absentee and they are hoping to see him return to training with the rest of the group in a couple of weeks time, which will be a boost to Bowyer.

Top scorer Chuks Aneke is back after serving his suspension against Fleetwood last Saturday.

Here is a predicted line-up for tonight’s game against Burton- 4-4-2-

Ben Amos, Chris Gunter, Jason Pearce, Deji Oshilaja, Ben Purrington, Andrew Shinnie, Matthew Smith, Darren Pratley, Liam Millar, Jayden Stockley, Chuks Aneke.

Score prediction-

This a potential banana skin for Charlton and they should not underestimate Burton. However, they should be too strong if they remain patient. 2-0, Aneke and Stockley to score.

Who will win?