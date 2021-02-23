Three Derby County youngsters are heading to Manchester United, as per The Athletic‘s article yesterday.

The unnamed trio are poised to complete moves to Old Trafford.

This news is a blow to the Rams as they are losing three young prospects but could it also pave the way for a partnership with Manchester United in the future?

Wayne Rooney obviously has contacts there from his illustrious spell as a player at Old Trafford, so getting some players from his former club isn’t beyond the realms of possibility.

Read: Manchester United loanee eyeing plane ticket to the Euros despite struggling on loan at Charlton Athletic

Derby brought in Teden Mengi from the Red Devils on loan in January and could go for some of his teammates in the future.

Phil Jones could head out of the exit door this summer and the Daily Star reported earlier in this campaign that the Rams and Middlesbrough were interested.

Read: Bournemouth are admirers of Premier League boss

Goalkeeper Joel Pereira is to be sold at the end of the season, as per the Manchester Evening News, and is an option for Derby should they need another stopper for the next campaign. He is currently on loan at fellow Championship side Huddersfield Town.

Manchester United also have a pool of youngsters currently out on loan and who may become available once again next term. James Garner is at Derby’s rivals Nottingham Forest, Ethan Laird at MK Dons and Dylan Levitt at NK Istra (was at Charlton Athletic).

These are all players who Rooney could look to lure to Pride Park for next season, assuming he keeps his side in the Championship. They are in action tonight at home to Huddersfield and are keen to bounce back from their defeat to Watford last time out.