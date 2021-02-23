Speaking to Echo News, Southend United skipper John White has said striker Nile Ranger is ‘hungry’ to succeed after completing a return to Roots Hall.

The Shrimpers registered Ranger as an EFL squad member last week, bringing him back for a second stint. The former Newcastle United man will stay with the club on a month by month deal as Mark Molesley looks to bolster his attacking options.

Ranger returns after leaving the club over two years ago in January 2018. The 29-year-old has recently spent time on the books with Spalding United and will now be looking to prove himself in the Football League again.

According to teammate and Southend United captain John White, the striker is determined to do just that.

Speaking with Echo News about Ranger’s arrival, the centre-back said he is ‘hungry’ to succeed, challenging him to “make his mark and do something special”. Here’s what White had to say:

“He’s been out of football a while and I think he’s hungry for it again.He’s recently become a dad and that focuses the mind on what you need to be doing.

“But I’m hoping for his sake as much as the football club that he comes and does what he can do and shown in glimpses before. Hopefully, the other side of things has been left behind. It’s a fresh start for him to push on, make his mark and do something special.”

In his first stint with Southend United, Ranger netted 10 goals in 49 appearances, also chipping in with three assists.

Prior to moving to Roots Hall in 2016, Ranger spent time on the books with Newcastle United and Swindon Town. The striker came through the Magpies’ youth academy, notching up 62 appearances for their senior side before his departure in March 2013.

Later the same year, Swindon moved to swoop in for the London-born attacker. During his time at the County Ground, Ranger netted 10 goals in 28 appearances for the club, providing three assists.