QPR were said keen on Southampton winger Josh Sims during the January transfer window and he could be available for nothing at the end of the season.

Reports emerged in the early stages of the January window claiming that the R’s were showing an interest in the Saints academy graduate.

However, a move failed to materialise and Sims has remained contracted to Southampton. Despite the fact his deal expires this summer, the 23-year-old rejoined Doncaster Rovers in a fresh loan deal, running through until the end of the campaign.

With his contract up this summer, Sims could be available for nothing this summer. The former New York Red Bulls loan man put pen to paper on a contract extension in 2019, keeping him on the books at St Mary’s until the summer of 2021.

As it stands, Sims will become a free agent later this year. It will be interesting to see if QPR opt to revive their January interest in the Southampton academy graduate in the summer should the Premier League side opt against offering him a new deal.

Sims has impressed on the wing in his time on loan with Doncaster. Across all competitions, the Yeovil-born ace has featured 17 times, netting three goals and laying on an impressive eight assists in the process.

With Southampton, the former England youth international has played 27 times, providing three assists. The majority of his game time with the Saints has come for their academy sides, also spending time on loan with Reading and the earlier mentioned NY Red Bulls.

Should QPR make a summer move for Sims?