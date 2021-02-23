Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has said former QPR and Nottingham Forest defender Jel Lynch is not training with the club as it stands.

In recent months, the experienced Lynch has been spending time training with potential suitors as he continues his search for a new club.

The 33-year-old has linked up with League Two duo Southend United and Bolton Wanderers recently. However, the Shrimpers opted against offering the centre-back a deal.

Now, an update has emerged on the one-time Wales international’s stint training with Bolton Wanderers.

Manager Ian Evatt has revealed that Lynch is not currently training with the club, stating that the club are “really considering” their position and what they want to do regarding the former QPR and Nottingham Forest ace.

“At the moment, no,” Evatt said to the Manchester Evening News when asked with Lynch is still training with the Trotters.

“We’re really considering our position with it really and deciding on what we want to do.”

With his situation at Bolton currently up in the air, it awaits to be seen how Lynch’s situation pans out.

The Eastbourne-born man is still available on a free transfer after being released by Sunderland last summer. With bags of Football League experience under his belt, Lynch could prove to be a shrewd acquisition on a free.

Lynch started his career with Brighton and Hove Albion, leaving to join Nottingham Forest in 2008. In four years at the City Ground, the defender featured 90 times before departing for Huddersfield Town.

After four years with the Terriers, QPR swooped in to sign Lynch in 2016. Across all competitions, the left-sided defender played in 95 games for the R’s. Lynch nailed down a spot in their backline, chipping in with seven goals and two assists.