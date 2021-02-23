Speaking to the Hartlepool Mail, Hartlepool United boss Dave Challinor has said the club will be looking to extend the stay of Blackburn Rovers midfielder Tom White beyond the end of this month.

The 23-year-old midfielder linked up with the National League side in the latter stages of the transfer window in a bid for first-team football away from Ewood Park.

Since linking up with Hartlepool United, White has started in three games, helping Dave Challinor’s side to two wins. The move came after his temporary stint with Bolton Wanderers was cut short, with the Blackburn Rovers loanee labelling it the ‘worst six months of his career’.

White only penned a month-long loan deal with the Pool, amid worries that the National League campaign would be cut short.

However, with those worries eased, attention has turned to securing an extension on White’s stay, something Challinor does not envisage being a problem.

Speaking to the Hartlepool Mail about his desire to keep the Blackburn man, the 45-year-old said:

“That [extending White’s loan deal] is the plan. I don’t envisage any issues. And, from his perspective, he’s back home playing football so we look to extend that.

“It gives us more competition with Feaths [Nicky Featherstone] not too far away and he brings more really good quality to the midfield area.”

Since joining Blackburn from Gateshead in 2019, White has featured eight times for the club U23s side. In the process, the midfielder laid on three assists, also spending time on loan with Barrow.

White is yet to make a senior appearance for Rovers so will be hoping he can catch Tony Mowbray’s attention while on loan with Hartlepool.