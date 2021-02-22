It’s tight at the bottom end of the Championship and that tightness is reflected in the Sky Bet Championship table.

Just two points separate tomorrow’s combatants Derby County (34pts) and Huddersfield Town (36pts).

With things so close, it is one of those games where three points for either side will be a welcome godsend.

Derby County vs Huddersfield Town – two teams and three points

The visiting Terriers will arrive at Pride Park held back by crippling inconsistency. They can lose as easily to a struggling side as they can sweep aside a promotion-challenging Swansea City like they did last time out.

Home side Derby looked to be certainties for relegation at one point before Dutch coach Philip Cocu got the sack. After dithering a little over his replacement, appointing Wayne Rooney has seen him galvanise the Rams and push them five points clear of the drop zone in 19th place.

Old boys not to be spoken to – Rooney

In a video from Sky Sports, Wayne Rooney issues a warning to his Rams players. Commenting on the fact that Town will arrive with ex-Derby players Duane Holmes and Richard Keogh in tow.

Rooney is aware of the camaraderie that exists between players and ex-colleagues and he has laid down the banhammer.

In doing so, he has said to his current squad: “I said to my players, I don’t want to see anyone speaking to them before the game.”

After the game, Rooney has said that they can talk about whatever they want but ahead of it he wants his players fully focused.

Is Rooney right to demand no player contact with Holmes and Keogh?