Dylan Levitt is hoping to make Wales’ squad for the Euros, as per a report by BT Sport.



The Manchester United man moved to Croatia to join NK Istra on loan earlier this month. He is hoping to catch the eye abroad and earn a place on the plane this summer.

Levitt, who is 20 years old, spent the first half of this campaign on loan at Charlton Athletic in League One but struggled to make an impact with Lee Bowyer’s side. He made five appearances for the Addicks in all competitions before heading back to Old Trafford in January.



He told the PA news agency: “I think I’m ready to play men’s football so it was important that I got out and secured first-team football for the second half of the season.

“That’ll put me hopefully in good stead for the Euros coming up in the summer because at the start of the season I set my goal and I wanted to get to the Euros. It would mean so much for all of us – my family, obviously myself, my friends, people back home – for me to go.”

Levitt has risen up through the academy at Manchester United and has been a regular for their youth sides over the past few years. He was handed his first-team debut in a Europa League fixture against Astana in November 2019.

A move to NK Istra has given him a chance to get some valuable experience and will be more beneficial than playing youth football at United. He will also see what it’s like playing in a different country.

They are currently battling relegation and he will be looking to help them secure their top flight status between now and the end of the season.