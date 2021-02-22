According to West London Sport, QPR’s January signing Jordy de Wijs is set to feature for the club’s Under-23s side on Tuesday afternoon.

The Dutch defender linked up with QPR on an initial loan deal last month, coming in to bolster Mark Warburton’s defensive ranks.

However, de Wijs has been unable to make an instant impact on life at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. A calf injury has kept him out of action but now, a positive update has emerged on the centre-back’s injury situation.

As per a report from West London Sport, the Hull City loanee has recovered from his calf problem and is set to make a return to action with QPR’s U23s on Tuesday afternoon.

Managed by Paul Hall, the U23s side will face Ipswich Town, with de Wijs reportedly set to feature for an hour of the clash. The 26-year-old will be looking to make a smooth return to action with the R’s second-string side as he steps up his recovery from injury.

Prior to his January switch, the Dutch defender was limited to nine games for Hull City. His last appearance came back in November, so he will be looking to build up his sharpness before making his QPR debut.

With a return to action coming closer, de Wijs will be looking to play a role in a successful second half of the campaign with QPR.

Warburton’s side have enjoyed an upturn in form of late, propelling them away from the relegation zone. The R’s sit in 13th place after 29 games, with four consecutive wins taking them 10 points clear of the drop and 10 points away from the play-offs.