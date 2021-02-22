Former Football League player Brian Wilson has been appointed manager of non-league side Alsager Town.

**CLUB ANNOUNCEMENT** The Bullets are delighted to announce the appointment of Brian Wilson as new first team manager Brian arrives from Matlock Town where he was player/assistant manager, and brings a wealth of experience from both the professional and non-league game 1/2 pic.twitter.com/BLcsKe9hND — Alsager Town (@alsagertown_fc) February 22, 2021

He has moved to the North West Counties League side and will be looking forward to starting as a manager.

Wilson, who is 37 years old, announced his retirement from playing in June last year having racked up over 500 appearances in his career.

The Manchester-born man started out at Stoke City and rose up through the youth ranks with the Potters before playing nine times for their first-team as a youngster.

Wilson then moved onto Cheltenham Town in 2003 and spent four years with the Robins before Bristol City snapped him up. He then helped the Ashton Gate side gain promotion to the Championship in 2007.

He was denied a promotion to the Premier League a year later when Bristol City lost at Wembley to Hull City in the Play-Off final.

Wilson stayed with the Robins until 2010 before leaving for Colchester United, where he spent four seasons and played 164 games. Oldham Athletic then brought him back to familiar surroundings in the North West six years ago and he played for the Latics for four campaigns in League One.

He then dropped down into the National League with Barrow for the 2018/19 campaign, ending his lengthy association with the Football League in the process.

The defender was a consistent performer for the likes of Cheltenham, Bristol City, Colchester and Oldham and was a popular figure at all of his clubs.