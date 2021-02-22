Speaking on Instagram, Blackburn Rovers attacker Sam Gallagher has said his injury is “not too serious” after coming off against Nottingham Forest.

The 25-year-old attacker was forced off at half-time of Blackburn Rovers’ weekend defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Tony Mowbray provided a worrying update on Gallagher’s injury after the game. The Rovers boss revealed the former Southampton man had suffered a suspected punctured lung, coughing up blood during the half-time break.

Now, the attacker has given fans an early update on his situation.

Speaking on Instagram, the Blackburn man has moved to thank supporters for their well wishes and messages, revealing the injury is “not too serious”. Here’s what he had to say:

“Thanks everyone for the messages and well wishes. Glad it’s not too serious and hopefully be back out there soon.”

With Gallagher sending his thanks and providing an encouraging early update, fans will now be awaiting news on how long the attacker is set to be sidelined.

Across all competitions so far this season, Gallagher has featured 26 times for Mowbray’s Rovers side. In the process, the attacker has netted four goals and laid on three assists, featuring on both wings as well as through the middle.

Gallagher will be looking to get back to action as soon as he is fit and ready as Blackburn look to salvage their play-off push.

After four consecutive defeats, Rovers have seen their top-six bid falter. As it stands, the Ewood Park club occupy 12th place, sitting a hefty 10 points away from the play-off spots.