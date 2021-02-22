Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has ‘offered’ Ashley Fletcher a new contract, but the striker ‘wants to wait until the end of the season’.

The 25-year-old striker is out of contract at Middlesbrough in the summer. He’s scored his only two Championship goals this season in his last two outings having spent the most part on the sidelines.

Now though, Fletcher has returned to the side and guided Boro to two-straight wins in the Championship, reigniting what looked to be dwindling hopes of promotion into the Premier League.

Sky Sports’ Keith Downie has tweeted to claim that Warnock has offered Fletcher an extended deal but that the veteran gaffer admitted that he’d be open to selling Fletcher this summer, if he can perform in the final games of the season.

Neil Warnock says he’s offered Ashley Fletcher a contract but the striker wants to wait until the end of the season: “I don’t blame him, he’s got a right to do that. I’ve told him I’ll put him in shop window, if he gets us 10-15 goals he might get a better deal elsewhere.” #Boro — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) February 22, 2021

Warnock has long been a non-nonsense manager and now the pressure is on Fletcher to go out and show both Warnock and the Middlesbrough fans what he can do.

He netted 11 goals in 43 Championship appearances for Boro last season. A hamstring injury this time round proved a stumbling block in the Englishman’s progression, but he’s since returned to the side with a bang.

Back-to-back wins in the Championship keeps Middlesbrough in 8th-place of the Championship table. Warnock’s side now sit on 46 points for the season with just three separating them from Bournemouth in 6th.

Promotion is still very much on the cards for Warnock and his message to Fletcher might be a ploy to see if the 25-year-old can fire Middlesbrough into the top-six before May.