Bristol Rovers have today announced the appointment of Joey Barton as manager, with ex-QPR man Clint Hill joining his coaching staff.

Barton takes the Bristol Rovers job having left Fleetwood Town amid controversy last month. He’d had a rumoured falling out with Ched Evans which led to the striker’s departure, shortly followed out the door by Barton.

Since, the former QPR enforcer has not shied away from controversy. He was quoted as saying QPR were his ‘least favourite team’ during his playing career, but QPR fans showed little interest.

But what Rs fans might be interested to see is Hill join Barton at Bristol Rovers – he assisted Barton at Fleetwood Town and would leave with him.

Hill was a much more beloved player among QPR fans. Between 2010 and 2016 he made 185 appearances in all competitions, helping the club to promotion into the Premier League on two occasions.

Now aged 42, Hill is someone that QPR fans would love to see back in West London one day.

He’s a player who encapsulated the passion of the fans who still love him to this day, and an eventual return to QPR in a coaching captaincy seems an inevitability.

But now he faces another new challenge in League One and it’s one that the ex-QPR pairing of Hill and Barton will be relishing.

Bristol Rovers sit in 19th-place of the League one table having won just one of their last 10 league fixtures. Barton and Hill’s first game at the club will be against Wigan Athletic tomorrow night.