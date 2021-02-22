Speaking on The Beautiful Game Podcast (as quoted by Stoke on Trent Live), Stoke City’s loaned out striker Benik Afobe has voiced his desire to return to England following his loan spell with Trabzonspor.

The 28-year-old linked up with Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor in search of more consistent first-team minutes.

In his time away from parent club Stoke City, Afobe has featured 23 times across all competitions. In the process, the former Arsenal youngster has found the back of the net four times, with most of his recent game time coming off the bench.

Now, after a campaign in Turkey, Afobe has opened up about his summer transfer plans.

Speaking on The Beautiful Game podcast, the Stoke striker has said he would like to remain in England for next season. However, he admitted four months is a “long time” in football.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I’ve still got two years after this season at Stoke. Everyone forgets I’m still on loan from Stoke. Trabzonspor has been good for me, but if I’m honest to myself I think I want to come back to England.

“But four months is a long time in a footballer’s career so anything can happen. We change like the weather. One day I’m like, ‘Mum, you know what, I miss England’, then other days I’ll be like, ‘Mum, I’m comfy, I’m comfy.’”

Afobe has been with Stoke since the summer of 2018, initially joining on loan before the deal was made permanent the following transfer window. The striker still has two years remaining on his contract with the Potters, giving him plenty of time to plan for his next move.

Across all competitions, the DR Congo international has played 51 times for Stoke City. In the process, Afobe has found the back of the net nine times, laying on two assists.