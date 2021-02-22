Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has done an impressive job since moving to Home Park in 2019.

It is no surprise to see his name linked with Championship job openings this season.

Lowe, who is 42 years old, played for Sheffield Wednesday during the 2011/12 season and his name has been softly mentioned in regards to their current vacant position.

However, journalist Alan Nixon has poured cold water on any speculation that the Owls are keen on appointing him (see tweet below).

Sheffield Wednesday still have Neil Thompson is caretaker charge having turned to him when they sacked Tony Pulis in late December.

Lowe started as a player-coach at Bury before getting the manager’s job in May 2018. He then guided the Shakers to the League Two title in his first full season in charge but left during their financial troubles for the Pilgrims a couple of years ago.

He then won promotion to League One again last season and his team have adapted well to the step up a division. They are currently sat in 10th place and are five points off the Play-Offs.

Sheffield Wednesday are battling to avoid relegation to League One and suffered a blow on Saturday when they lost at home to Birmingham City.

They are back in action on Wednesday away at Brentford.

