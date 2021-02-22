Sheffield Wednesday’s caretaker manager Neil Thompson has given an update on midfield trio Izzy Brown, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Alex Hunt, who all featured in the club’s recent U23 fixture.

The trio have made 24 Championship appearances between them this season. Brown makes up the bulk of those with 15, Dele-Bashiru on seven and Hunt on two.

Now though, Thompson could be about to utilise all three of them in the coming weeks, which could hint a pending decision regarding Liam Shaw.

Thompson spoke of his disappointment following the defeat, and Shaw’s red card v Birmingham City at the weekend, which came after he’d reportedly sealed a pre-contract deal at Celtic.

“They have not played a lot of football and they did well in the game.." Some important minutes for Dele-Bashiru, Brown and Hunt for the 23s last time out, as Thompson says everyone must be ready for opportunities in the coming weeks#swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) February 22, 2021

The 19-year-old caused controversy when it was revealed that he was set to join Celtic. Many Sheffield Wednesday fans wanted to see him exiled for the remainder of the season, but Thompson started him at the weekend.

Shaw went on to pick up a reckless second yellow card which saw Birmingham City claim the 1-0 win. Like his Celtic deal, Shaw’s red card stirred yet more debate and now Thompson’s U23s claim suggests that Shaw might be losing his place in the side.

Sheffield Wednesday remain in the bottom three after their defeat at home to Birmingham City. It was an all-round disappointing performance and one that sees Wednesday go three points from safety.

They’ve a trip to Brentford to contend in midweek before finishing the month at Luton Town – two more huge game for Sheffield Wednesday, and it’ll be interesting to see who comes into midfield for the suspended Shaw.