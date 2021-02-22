Manchester United want to offload Phil Jones at the end of the season, as detailed in a report by the Daily Mail.

The Red Devils are looking to make tweaks to their defensive department and will also make assessments on Axel Tuanzebe and Eric Bailly.

Jones, who is 29 years old, has been linked with Championship duo Derby County and Middlesbrough, as reported by the Daily Star earlier this season.

The England international may move onto pastures new this summer as he looks to get his career back on track.

He has fallen way down the pecking order at Manchester United and is a forgotten man with the North West side. He has struggled with injuries recently and will want to get a consistent run of games under his belt somewhere.

He started his career at Blackburn Rovers and played 40 games for the Lancashire side as a youngster before United snapped him up in 2011 for a fee of around £16.5 million.

The centre-back has been with the Premier League giants ever since and has made 226 appearances, chipping in with six goals.

Jones only played eight times in all competitions last season and hasn’t featured this term, with a possible departure on the horizon.

A move to the Championship would give him more of a chance of getting game time, but would he drop down from the Premier League?

Would Jones drop into the Championship?