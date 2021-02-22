Speaking to the Glasgow Times, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has said January signing Jack Simpson will have to be ‘patient’ as he searches for more game time with the Ibrox club.

The centre-back linked up with Rangers in the January transfer window, bringing an end to his time with AFC Bournemouth.

It originally seemed as though he would be joining the Scottish side in the summer, just like Cherries midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh. However, the two clubs struck a deal to see him move to Ibrox early.

Since moving to Scotland, Simpson has made just one appearance for Steven Gerrard’s side. The 24-year-old has been involved in three matchday squads, with his debut coming in last weekend’s win over Dundee United.

Now, Gers boss Gerrard has opened up on the centre-back’s game time.

Speaking to the Glasgow Times, the Liverpool legend has said the Bournemouth academy graduate will have to be ‘patient’ in his hunt for more appearances. Here’s what he had to say:

“We will have to see [if he will be more involved in the remaining weeks] and we have got the luxury of having centre-backs who have performed ever so well over the season.

“We got Jack in early, which was a bonus really and we didn’t expect to get him in so early. There was no rush or panic or we don’t need to be forceful to get him in.

“The game presented an opportunity to get him moving. He has been patient and waited for his debut and if we need to use him we will use him. He has to keep fighting for more performances from now until the end of the season and I am sure he will get them.

“I am not saying I prefer those players. But, they deserve to play and deserve the shirt and Jack needs to keep pushing and be patient and wait for his moments to come.”

Simpson faces some hefty competition for a starting place at centre-back with Rangers. Connor Goldson, Filip Helander and Leon Balogun are all available to Gerrard.

Youngster George Edmundson, currently on loan with Derby County, looks to be a promising option for the future. Croatian defender Nikola Katic is another option at centre-back, but his season has been ravaged by injuries.