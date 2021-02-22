Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, Oldham Athletic boss Harry Kewell has admitted that he thinks the club may struggle to keep some of their star players.

The Latics saw some of their players attract interest from elsewhere in the January transfer window.

While the likes of defender Tom Hamer and striker Danny Rowe completed moves elsewhere, Bradford City were credited with interest in attacker Conor McAleny.

Now, Oldham Athletic boss Harry Kewell has opened up about the possibility of seeing some of his star players leave in the future.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, Kewell has said he thinks he is ‘going to have a problem’ with keeping ‘a few’ Oldham players after their strong performances of late. Here’s what he had to say:

“They’re playing very decent football. I think I’m going to have a problem with quite a few of my players.

“We are trying to play the right way, which is nice to see, but players have to understand, sometimes moving or going somewhere else isn’t always the right thing to do.

“You play football where you enjoy it the most. I’m sure there will be one or two people that will come knocking.”

As it stands, Oldham occupy 17th place in League Two. They possess one of the divisions most dangerous attacks, with their 46 goals making them the fourth tier’s third top goalscorers.

The Latics sit 12 points clear of the relegation zone and nine away from the top seven. After securing a draw against Tranmere Rovers at the weekend, Kewell’s side will be looking to return to winning ways against Barrow on Tuesday night.