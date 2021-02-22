According to the Newcastle Chronicle, Swansea City ‘held talks’ over a deal for Newcastle United midfielder Kyle Scott but the player is now in discussions with MLS side FC Cincinnati.

The 23-year-old has been unable to break into the senior picture at St James’ Park since joining the club in the summer of 2019.

Now, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, former Chelsea midfielder Scott is now likely to complete a move away from the Magpies. The Premier League side have an option to extend his stay by another year, as per Transfermarkt, but that is looking unlikely.

As per the Newcastle Chronicle, Scott is poised to link up with MLS outfit FC Cincinnati. Currently managed by former Reading manager Jaap Stam, the midfielder is in talks over a move to the US.

However, the situation could have panned out very differently. The ex-USA youth international held discussions over a move to Steve Cooper’s Swansea City in the January transfer window.

Ultimately, the Swans and Scott could not strike a deal, with the Bath-born ace staying with Newcastle.

Scott is a product of Chelsea’s youth academy and went on to make one senior appearance for the club. He spent a short stint on loan with Telstar SC, featuring 14 times for the Dutch side.

Since linking up with Newcastle United, the recent Swansea City target has featured only for the club’s U23s side. In the process, the central midfielder has laid on one assist for the young Magpies.