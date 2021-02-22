Crystal Palace’s potential appointment of Swansea City boss Steve Cooper would ‘demand a compensation fee’, with Cooper one of three names on their shortlist.

Crystal Palace look set to replace Roy Hodgson in the run-up to summer. A number of names have so far been tipped to replace the former England boss, including Eddie Howe, Sean Dyche and Cooper.

Cooper emerged as the surprise candidate to take over earlier in the month. He’s now in his second full-season at Swansea City having made promotion hopefuls out of the Swans this season.

Last time round proved a stop-start campaign for Cooper, but his side managed to snatch a late spot in the top-six, setting them up for a much more rounded showing in this campaign.

Cooper’s move to Palace has always looked unlikely. It could depend solely on whether Swansea make it into the Premier League and whether Palace suffer from an unlikely relegation.

Now though, Palace have been dealt another stumbling block in their pursuit of Cooper after a report from Lancashire Live claimed that the appointments of both Cooper and Dyche would require compensation fees to their respected clubs.

Swansea City currently sit in 4th-place of the Championship table. They’re just one-point behind Brentford in 2nd-place and with two games in hand on the rest of the top-six.

The season could yet end in promotion for Swansea – in which case Crystal Palace would likely have to turn their managerial attention elsewhere.