Michael Jolley has been sacked by Barrow and replaced by Rob Kelly until the end of the season, as announced by their official club website.

Here are five long-term candidates for the job they could consider-

Rob Kelly



If he keeps the Bluebirds in League Two this term then he will be in with a shout for the full-time role. He has previously worked as a coach at Sheffield Wednesday, Nottingham Forest, Blackburn Rovers, Fleetwood Town and Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Keith Curle

He has just been dismissed by Northampton Town despite guiding them to promotion from League Two in the last campaign. He is experienced in the Football League and has previously managed the likes of Torquay United, Notts County and Carlisle United.

John Askey

The 56-year-old guided Macclesfield Town to promotion to the Football League against all the odds in 2018 but spells at Shrewsbury Town and Port Vale haven’t really worked out. Could Barrow consider him this summer?

Sam Ricketts

The ex-Wales international was sacked by League One side Shrewsbury earlier this season and could see this job as an opportunity to get back into the dugout. He has also managed Wrexham in the National League in the past.

Dino Maamria

The ex-Southport, Nuneaton and Stevenage boss was sacked by Oldham Athletic at the end of last season and has since been considering his options. Barrow could hand him a route back into management.





Who would you want, Barrow fans?