Former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is supposedly ‘keen’ on the Crystal Palace job, with his long-standing links to Celtic seemingly cooling down.

The 43-year-old left Bournemouth in the summer. He spent eight years on the South Coast and achieved some hugely impressive feats with the Cherries, leaving on the back of their relegation from the Premier League in the summer.

Since, he’s been linked with a number of vacancies, but mainly Howe is being tipped to replace Neil Lennon at Celtic in the summer.

The Scottish club have long been linked with Howe. But there remains uncertainty surrounding Lennon and when he might be replaced, potentially allowing the likes of Crystal Palace to swoop in for Howe.

One report claims that Howe is ‘keen on taking the reigns’ at Crystal Palace who look set to make a decision on Roy Hodgson before the summer.

Also on Palace’s managerial radar is Burnley boss Sean Dyche and Swansea City’s Steve Cooper – both would require compensation fees though.

Howe oversaw five years of Premier League football at Bournemouth. His departure was inevitable after their equally inevitable relegation into the Championship, with Bournemouth now under the management of Jonathan Woodgate.

Jason Tindall led them into the season but would be sacked earlier in the month – Woodgate took over as caretaker before landing the job until the end of the season yesterday.

It’s proved a contested appointment among Bournemouth fans, whose side currently sit in 6th-place of the Championship table with a midweek clash against Cardiff City coming up.