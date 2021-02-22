Manchester United are reportedly keen on a summer move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who is currently on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

The 18-year-old left Carlisle United to join Everton ahead of last season. He arrived at Goodison Park as a player with plenty of potential and Carlo Ancelotti wanted to see that potential come to life at Blackburn Rovers.

Tony Mowbray’s side were in dire need of defenders last month. Branthwaite has since made seven Championship appearances for Rovers but has received mixed reviews.

Blackburn Rovers fans can clearly see the abilities of the 18-year-old, but it seems like he’s been thrust into the spotlight a bit too quickly.

Branthwaite has struggled on occasion for Blackburn Rovers. His inexperience is often the main talking point of his performances and his links to Manchester United are somewhat surprising for a lot of Rovers fans.

See what they’ve had to say on Branthwaite in recent weeks: