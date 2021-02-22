Manchester United are reportedly keen on a summer move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who is currently on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

The 18-year-old left Carlisle United to join Everton ahead of last season. He arrived at Goodison Park as a player with plenty of potential and Carlo Ancelotti wanted to see that potential come to life at Blackburn Rovers.

Tony Mowbray’s side were in dire need of defenders last month. Branthwaite has since made seven Championship appearances for Rovers but has received mixed reviews.

Blackburn Rovers fans can clearly see the abilities of the 18-year-old, but it seems like he’s been thrust into the spotlight a bit too quickly.

Branthwaite has struggled on occasion for Blackburn Rovers. His inexperience is often the main talking point of his performances and his links to Manchester United are somewhat surprising for a lot of Rovers fans.

See what they’ve had to say on Branthwaite in recent weeks:

Branthwaite at fault for both goals. Hopefully he learns quickly. Not impressed with him at the moment — MD Fryer (@MattFryer77) February 12, 2021

He’s been doing this all season just a shame Branthwaite is a complete donkey — Brian Smith (@BAZZ90827) February 12, 2021

Possession football won't work at Pothole Ewood. Will have to go long. Branthwaite – signs in all the previous games. Gangly. All legs. All over the place. Clumsy. Runs into Lenihan – first goal

Wrestling with the Preston Lad – second goal. — Chim Chim Cher-ee (@chimmany) February 12, 2021

Dear Everton, I will personally drive Branthwaite back to Goodison Park. I don't have a car at the moment but it's fine, I'll steal one from am old lady GTA style, he's that awful. Sincerely,

An emotionally drained Rovers fan.#FORvROV #EFL #Rovers #Everton #NFFC — Hoff (@Ragingbullegg) February 20, 2021

Branthwaite doing a good job man marking Lenihan! 🤦‍♂️#Rovers pic.twitter.com/2xkUgZBiSo — Mark Whittle (@MarkWhittle1) February 13, 2021

Did we turn up at deepdale tonight? Preston turned up and looked a proper team. We need experience, branthwaite tonight snowed his lack of experience. So many mistakes, so many times Tony can get this wrong but now he simply has to walk. #Rovers — George Nelson (@GeeNelsss) February 12, 2021

As much as Branthwaite has been impressive. It may be time for a Harwood-Bellis start. Branthwaite is a great defender, but seems to struggle in possession. #Rovers — Talk Of Ewood (@TalkOfEwood) February 12, 2021