Bournemouth are admirers of Fulham boss Scott Parker, as detailed in a report by The Guardian.

The Cherries have turned to Jonathan Woodgate until the end of the season, having also been linked with the likes of Thierry Henry and Patrick Viera.

However, they are believed to be fans of Parker and considered him last summer after Eddie Howe left. Whether they reignite their interest in him at the end of this campaign will depend on what league Fulham are in next term, as well as themselves.

Parker, who is 40 years old, guided Fulham to promotion from the second tier via the Play-Offs last season in his first full campaign as a manager.

His side beat Brentford in the Play-Off final at Wembley and are currently now battling relegation in the top flight.

Bournemouth have decided to stick with Woodgate for now after his impressive stint in caretaker charge. They are currently sat in 6th place in the table and are three points above Reading inside the Play-Offs.

They are eight points off the automatic promotion places but are still in strong position as they aim to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

Parker could be back on their radar this summer if Fulham are relegated. The London club are three points from safety and are unbeaten in their last four games in the league.

Would Parker go to Bournemouth?