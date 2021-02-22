Charlton Athletic’s Ryan Inniss is expected to return to training in around two weeks time.

The defender is on the road to recovery and stepped up his rehab last week. The Addicks hope to have him back with the squad in training in a fortnight, as per their official club website.

Inniss, who is 25 years old, hasn’t played since the start of November and his eventual return will be a boost to Charlton and their hopes of making the Play-Offs this season.

He joined the London club on a free transfer in October on a two-year contract and has since made just six appearances.

The Londoner had spent his whole career to date on the books at Crystal Palace before leaving on a permanent basis last year. He made two appearances for the Eagles and had various loan spells away at Luton Town, Port Vale, Southend United, Colchester United, Dundee and Newport County to gain experience.

He will add more competition and depth to their defensive options when he is back which will be beneficial to Charlton.

They drew 1-1 to Fleetwood Town last night and inconsistency still continues to be their downfall this season as they slip to 9th in the table.

Nevertheless, Inniss coming back could be a saving grace for them this term and he could be the man to help them stop leaking goals at the back.