Both Bristol City and Bristol Rovers are in need of new managers, and both could announce them today.

Bristol City have been managerless since parting ways with Dean Holden last week. It came after a run of six-straight defeats in all competitions, which has since been extended to seven.

But last night, Nigel Pearson was linked with the opening and he looks likely to take charge until the end of the season, with a view to a longer-term deal in the making.

Bristol Rovers meanwhile look set to hand former Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton his return to management, having left Fleetwood amid controversy earlier in the year.

Now though, Sky Sports’ Michelle Owen says that Bristol City could ‘finalise’ their deal for Pearson today, and that Barton could be ‘named’ as Bristol Rovers manager too.

Joey Barton will be named as Bristol Rovers new manager this morning. Nigel Pearson could be finalised by Bristol City today. — Michelle Owen (@MichelleOwen7) February 22, 2021

Bristol Rovers have been managerless for almost two weeks after parting ways with Paul Tisdale, who lasted just three months in the job.

Rovers have won just one of their last 10 in League One, currently sitting in 19th-place of he table and with just two points separating them from safety.

In Barton though, Rovers have found a proven League One manager. But as ever with the former Manchester City and Newcastle hard-man, bringing in Barton won’t be without its controversy.

As for City, Pearson looks like a good fit to see them comfortably into the summer, but where they go from there remains anyone’s guess.