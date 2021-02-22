Wayne Rooney has been the permanent manager of Derby County for five weeks now, pulling his side out of the bottom-three and giving fans an ounce of hope for the future.

Everything about his Derby County ‘saga’ has been berated at some point – his initial move, his playing performances, and then his appointment as interim manager.

But fast-forward through the middle-part of this season, and Derby County fans have quickly warmed to the former Manchester United and England striker who’s flourishing in his first management role.

Results have proved inconsistent at times but on the whole, Rooney is delivering the goods at Derby County. Since the turn of the year, Derby County have won five of their nine Championship outings, losing the other four.

It’s pulled them up to 19th in the Championship table as the Rams now look to have three teams worse off than them this season, but Rooney will know more than anyone that his side aren’t safe yet.

But what’s changed under Rooney? Tactically, he’s brought about much more balance after helping his side find their footing defensively.

The takeover drama continues to unfold but Rooney remains wholly focused on matters that are in his hands. In David Ornstein’s Monday column this morning, a ‘source’ is quoted as saying something very interesting about Rooney and why he stands out from his Pride Park predecessors:

“He is genuinely interested in the whole club in way that’s not been seen for a long time in a manager.”

It comes after Derby County look to have sanctioned the sale of three of their academy players to Manchester United. But it’s a move that seems to be a purely financial one given Derby’s current situation and it’s not brought about any criticism of Rooney.

He’s long been a footballer who wears his heart on his sleeve and his desire to become a manager has always been publicised.

That desire has so far held him in good stead going into management. For all his professionalism on the touchline, that fighting spirit and desire that some of his predecessors lacked is evident, and it’s all making for a hugely popular figure in the dugout and hopefully a much more prosperous season next time round.