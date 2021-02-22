Manchester United are closing in on the signing of three Derby County academy players, as per a report by The Athletic.

The trio, who are unnamed at this stage, are poised to move to the Premier League giants for a combined fee of around £750,000.

Derby have been open to offloading some of their young players to help balance the books over recent times and have given the green light for three academy youngsters to move to Wayne Rooney’s former club Manchester United.

The Rams sold highly-rated forward Kaide Gordon to Liverpool last month and more players are set to follow him out the Pride Park exit door now.

Derby are battling to save themselves in the Championship and lost 2-1 to Watford last time out. They have the opportunity to bounce back tomorrow night against Huddersfield Town.

Rooney’s men are currently 19th in the league table and are five points above the drop zone. They are losing a few players to Manchester United and this is a story to keep an eye on over the coming days.

The fact some players are leaving is a blow for Derby. Their academy has provided them with some gems over recent seasons, with the likes of Jason Knight, Louis Sibley and Max Bird all being given the chance to step up into the first-team.