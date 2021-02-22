Bristol City are set to appoint Nigel Pearson as manager until the end of the season, with a view to signing a longer term deal in the summer.

The former Leicester City, Hull City, Derby County and Watford manager looks set to return to management after a seven-month layout.

He was sacked by Watford at the end of last season – the club let Pearson go with two games of the season left and their Premier League status intact.

But the Hornets would lose their final two games and end up in the Championship, which is where Pearson looks set to make his management return.

Bristol City parted ways with Dean Holden in midweek but have been quick to identify Pearson as his short-term successor.

But that ‘short-term’ part is confusing a few people – why would Bristol City bring Pearson in on a short-term basis, and why would Pearson take a short-term job?

Sharing his thoughts, talkSPORT reporter Alan Biggs tweeted:

Good luck to Nigel Pearson if, as reported, he’s confirmed in the Bristol City job. Only until the end of the season, mind you. That puzzles me. The Robins as mid-table as you can get, not going up or down. Maybe a trial basis – on both sides. — Alan Biggs (@AlanBiggs1) February 21, 2021

A ‘trial basis on both sides’ is what’s interesting – as much as the Bristol City board might have doubts that Pearson is the right man in the long-run, Pearson himself might be weary of the people in charge at Bristol City and so he too might have pushed for a short-term deal.

He looks set to be announced at some point this week. Bristol City head to Middlesbrough tomorrow night and Pearson could well be in the stands for that one, but he’s unlikely to be in the dugout.

The Robins currently sit in 15th-place of the Championship table having lost their last seven in all competitions.