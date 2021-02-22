West Ham remain keen on a permanent deal for on loan Watford defender Craig Dawson, who could be available for just £3million in the summer.

The 30-year-old is formerly of the likes of Rochdale and West Brom. He joined Watford from West Brom in a £5.5million deal ahead of last season, which resulted in relegation for the Hornets.

Dawson featured 29 times in the Premier League last time round and scored twice before returning to the top flight with West Ham earlier in the season.

David Moyes’ side are the surprise package in the Premier League this season. They sit in 4th-place of the table after a win over London rivals Spurs yesterday, in which Dawson played all 90-minutes.

He’s now made 10 Premier League appearances for the Hammers and scored twice. Moyes was keen on a permanent deal in last month’s window – at which time Watford set to £3million asking price.

Football Insider explains that £3million is still the asking price, and that West Ham will try and formulate a permanent deal before the end of this campaign.

Watford under Xisco Munoz currently sit in 3rd-place of the Championship table. After the 6-0 drubbing of Bristol City earlier in the month, Watford have won their following two games to bring themselves back into automatic promotion contention.

They sit level on points with 2nd-place Brentford who’ve lost their last three in the Championship.

Up next for Watford is a trio to Blackburn Rovers in midweek – a win could see them leapfrog Brentford into the top-two, with Norwich City already seven points clear of both Brentford and Watford.