Former Sheffield Wednesday and Norwich City striker Gary Hooper has celebrated hitting 200 league goals on Twitter (see tweet below).

The 33-year-old striker is now plying his trade in India with Kerala Blasters having spent the vast majority of his career in the UK.

League goal number 200 came from the penalty spot, slotting home his side’s only goal in a 1-1 draw with Chennaiyin FC. Hooper’s goal makes it five for the season since joining from Wellington Phoenix last October.

Across all competitions, the former Football League hotshot has chipped in with nine goal contributions in 17 games for the Indian Super League side. As well as featuring in centre forward, Hooper has been utilised in a slightly deeper role in attacking midfield at times.

Now, having netted league goal number 200, Hooper will now be keen to keep adding to that total.

After stints with Leyton Orient and Southend United, the experienced forward made a name for himself with Scunthorpe United. His 47 goals and seven assists in 90 games caught the attention of big clubs, with Scottish Premiership side Celtic snapping him up in 2010.

Hooper’s time at Celtic Park saw him net 82 goals in 130 appearances, also laying on 30 assists in his three years with the club.

The Loughton-born attacker then returned to England with Norwich City. In his two-year stint at Carrow Road, Hooper scored 20 goals in 70 games, getting his first taste of Premier League football.

Hooper then joined Sheffield Wednesday in January 2017 after an initial loan spell with the Owls. The attacker found the back of the net on 31 occasions, chipping in with 12 assists in 98 games before leaving in July 2019.