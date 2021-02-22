Speaking to The Herald, QPR’s loaned out goalkeeper Liam Kelly has admitted he has been left feeling ’embarrassed’ after his loan club Motherwell were defeated 3-0 by St. Johnstone

The 25-year-old has successfully nailed down a spot in the starting 11 since joining the Scottish Premiership on loan in the January transfer window.

However, Kelly and Graham Alexander’s Motherwell were dealt another setback at the weekend. Following their heavy defeat at the hands of the lowly Hamilton Academical, the Well succumbed to a 3-0 loss against St. Johnstone.

After the latest defeat, QPR loanee Kelly opened up on how the loss has left him feeling.

Speaking to The Herald, the Scot admitted that the “terrible” performance has left him “really embarrassed”. Here’s what he had to say:

“I’m really embarrassed, to be honest. We got what we deserved. We never started the game, it was terrible. We were hurting from last week and all week the manager spoke of the importance of this game.

“But it was soft, passive, everything the manager doesn’t want us to be.

“I can’t speak for other people, I don’t know what their feelings are. But this has to mean absolutely everything to you.”

Since linking up with Motherwell in January, Kelly has featured nine times across all competitions. The Scottish side have won three, drawn two and lost four with Kelly in the side, leaving them sat in 9th place.

Kelly will be hoping that he and his teammates can bounce back from their poor outing as he looks to continue to pick up game time away from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The shot-stopper spent the first half of the campaign playing second fiddle to Seny Dieng, who has secured a spot in Mark Warburton’s starting 11 this season.