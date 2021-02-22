Speaking to BBC Radio Berkshire (as quoted by Berkshire Live), Reading captain Liam Moore has revealed it looked like his time at the Madejski Stadium ‘was up’ in the summer transfer window.

Last summer, a host of clubs were said keen on Reading skipper Moore. Newcastle United, Leicester City and West Ham were among the Premier League sides credited with interest in the centre-back, while Scottish side Celtic were also linked.

However, the transfer window passed and Moore remained at the Madejski Stadium.

Now, it has been revealed that Moore’s situation could have panned out very differently.

Mark Bowen, who was in charge of the Royals at the time, held talks with the 28-year-old over a departure. Moore has revealed Bowen thought the defender would be heading for the exit door last summer.

Speaking to BBC Radio Berkshire, the club captain said:

“There was a conversation had between me and the previous manager and my time looked like it was up at the club for reasons that were said, financially or whatever it was.

“In my head, I thought that was excuses. I didn’t have a good end to the season but it is what it is.

“I’ve got a great amount of respect for the previous manager. We finished on great terms and he was just very honest to me [he said] I’m going to make a change in the captaincy because I don’t think you’ll be here in two or four weeks time.”

So far this season, Moore has featured 19 times for Veljko Paunovic’s side. A foot injury has limited his involvement but the Royals will be looking to welcome him back soon, having made the bench for their last two games.

In his absence, academy graduate Tom McIntyre has come into Reading’s starting 11. The 22-year-old has started in the club’s last 11 games, taking him to 38 senior appearances for the Royals.