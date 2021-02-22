Barrow AFC have confirmed that former Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest coach Rob Kelly will take charge until the end of the season following Michael Jolley’s departure.

Ex-Grimsby Town boss Jolley was let go at the weekend, bringing an end to his short stint in charge of the Bluebirds.

In his eight-game run as Barrow manager, Jolley guided the League Two side to two wins, one draw and five losses. His sacking came after their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Morecambe, succumbing them to a fourth consecutive loss and 23rd in the table.

Upon the announcement of Jolley’s departure, it was confirmed that assistant manager Rob Kelly will be taking control until the end of the season.

The 56-year-old was placed in temporary control of proceedings at Holker Street earlier this season, too. Kelly arrived as part of David Dunn’s coaching staff and remained with Barrow beyond his sacking in December.

Now, Kelly will be looking to help guide Barrow away from the relegation zone. As it stands, they sit one point behind 22nd placed Southend United with two games in hand.

Much of Kelly’s coaching career has been as an assistant manager. He has bags of experience in the role, spending time with Leicester City, Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday before linking up with Nottingham Forest in 2011.

At the City Ground, the Birmingham-born coach worked as an assistant to Billy Davies, Steve Cotterill, Sean O’Driscoll, Steve McClaren and Alex McLeish. Kelly left the club in 2014, landing his next role with West Brom.

After stints with the Baggies and Leeds United, Kelly returned to Blackburn Rovers, where he previously worked with the academy. He worked as assistant manager to Paul Lambert before his departure in August 2016.

Since then, Kelly has gone on to work with Fleetwood Town, Bury, Malmo FF, Fortuna Dusseldorf and now, Barrow.