Bristol City are set to appoint former Derby County and Watford manager Nigel Pearson as manager, reports Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke.

The 57-year-old is set to take over Bristol City after the club parted ways with Dean Holden earlier in the week. It’d be a quick turnaround for the Robins and a return to management for Pearson after seven months out.

Pearson took charge of Watford in December 2019 but would be sacked in July of last year with Watford sitting above the relegation zone.

Watford would go on to lose their final two games in the Premier League last season, resulting to their relegation into the Championship.

Pearson’s managerial career spans right back to 1998 with Carlisle United. Since then he’s been at all of Southampton, Leicester City, Hull City, Derby County and OH Leuven.

His last Championship job was with Derby County. It was a short-lived one though – Pearson oversaw just 14 games in charge of the Rams before being sacked in October 2016, five months after taking the job.

He’s been linked with a number of vacancies this season including the ongoing spot at Sheffield Wednesday. But Bristol City have landed Pearson who has two Football League promotions to his name, both coming with Leicester City.

It’s a safe bet to see them comfortably through until the end of the season and fans can finally expect a revamp after several years under Lee Johnson and then his assistant Holden.

Pearson’s first game could be at Middlesbrough in midweek, where Bristol City will look to avoid an eighth-straight defeat in all competitions.