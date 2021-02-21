According to Football Insider, Bristol Rovers have reached an agreement with former Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton to bring him in as Paul Tisdale’s replacement.

Barton has been heavily linked with the vacant post at the Memorial Stadium following the sacking of Paul Tisdale.

The former Manchester City and Newcastle United midfielder has been out of work since January of this year when it was confirmed that he had been relieved of his duties with Fleetwood Town.

Now, it has been reported that the 38-year-old is set to complete a return to management with the Cod Army’s League One rivals Bristol Rovers.

The Gas are reportedly on the brink of sealing Barton’s appointment. Football Insider has claimed that the relevant parties have reached an agreement, with the new boss to-be set to put pen to paper on a contract with the club.

Should Barton take up the job as expected, he will be tasked with maintaining Bristol Rovers’ League One status. As it stands, the Gas sit in 19th place, only two points clear of the relegation zone.

Barton spent two and a half years in charge at Fleetwood Town, landing the role in the summer of 2018. In his time at Highbury Stadium, the Huyton-born man guided them to 11th and 6th place finishes, securing a spot in the play-offs last season.

However, Fleetwood were defeated by eventual play-off winners Wycombe Wanderers.

