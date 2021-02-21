Speaking to the Swindon Advertiser, Swindon Town ace Brett Pitman has admitted he has been left ‘surprised’ by the club’s struggles this season.

Pitman linked up with the Robins in the summer transfer window, joining on a free transfer after his contract with Portsmouth came to an end.

Swindon’s return to League One has not gone as smoothly as planned. Richie Wellens left to take charge of Salford City in a surprise move, with John Sheridan coming in to replace him.

As it stands, Swindon occupy 20th place in League One. They climbed out of the relegation zone on Saturday, securing a late win over Crewe Alexandra to leapfrog Northampton Town.

Now, attacker Pitman has opened up on his hopes and aims for the 2020/21 campaign upon his arrival at the club.

Speaking to the Swindon Advertiser, the 33-year-old said that he has been left surprised by their current league position, revealing he thought they would enjoy a ‘really successful season’. He said:

“I am surprised with where we’ve ended up. When I signed at the start of the season, I thought we’d have a really successful season.

“Obviously now, success is going to look slightly different to what I thought it would do at the start of the season. Success now is staying up, let’s not dress it up any differently, staying in League One is success now.

“There are a lot of variables and reasons why we’re down there, but ultimately we haven’t been good enough on the pitch. We’ve got to hold our hands up, but luckily we’ve got enough games to put it right as much as we can do.”

With Swindon’s aim now to stave off an immediate return to League One, Sheridan’s side will be hoping to build on their weekend victory.

Next up for Town is Lincoln City, who find themselves in the fight for the league title. Michael Appleton’s side sit at the top of the table, one point clear of Peterborough United.