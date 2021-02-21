A report from Examiner Live suggests Sheffield Wednesday’s Celtic-bound midfielder Liam Shaw could replace Scott Brown.

The 19-year-old has caused controversy at Sheffield Wednesday after it was reported this week that the midfielder had agreed a pre-contract deal to join Celtic at the end of the season.

It brought about a mixed reaction form Sheffield Wednesday fans and so too did his inclusion in yesterday’s 1-0 defeat home to Birmingham City – to add to the controversy, he was sent off in the second-half.

His position in the side could deteriorate in the build-up to his Celtic move and in preparation, Examiner Live have dissected the move and how Shaw might fit in at the club.

“There are plenty of options available to him. He could easily slot in midfield in place of Scott Brown as the club look to ease his playing time towards the end of his career,” Glasgow Live’s Chris Doyle told Examiner Live.

The 35-year-old has been at the club since 2007. He’s made over 600 appearances in all competitions for Celtic and captained them for the most part, winning a staggering 22 domestic titles with the club.

Shaw then has big boots to fill. Brown’s contract situation is undecided having endured some more time on the bench this season, but a year renewal is not being ruled out.

Being 16 years his younger, Shaw could yet have a season to learn from Brown and the Sheffield Wednesday man could yet be the dogged and determined midfield player that Celtic will need post-Brown.

His second yellow card in the game against Birmingham City yesterday was contested – he won the ball despite going through the player afterwards, and that kind of fight at a young age could be Celtic material.