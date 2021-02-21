Speaking on Instagram, AFC Bournemouth’s new head coach Jonathan Woodgate insists it is ‘all left to play for’ after landing the head coach role on a full-time basis.

The Cherries announced the full-time appointment of Woodgate on Sunday morning, a little under three weeks after the sacking of Jason Tindall.

A whole host of names had been linked with the vacant post at Dean Court. Arsenal legends Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry were both mentioned as potential candidates, while Oxford United boss Karl Robinson was said to be a contender for the role.

However, it has now been confirmed that caretaker boss Woodgate has landed the role on a full-time basis. The former Middlesbrough manager has put pen to paper on a deal that will see him take charge until the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Now, shortly after the announcement, the 41-year-old has moved to comment on his appointment.

Speaking on Instagram, the new Bournemouth boss expressed his delight at securing the role. He went on to insist that all is still to play for as the Cherries battle for an immediate return to the Premier League, He said:

“I’d like to thank Bournemouth for giving me the opportunity to continue as head coach until the end of the season. It’s been a whirlwind few weeks, but I’ve enjoyed every minute of it, and my family love it here.

“AFCB is a fantastic club and everyone has been so welcoming and helpful. We’ve got 15 games left and plenty of hard work ahead. It’s all to play for.”

Woodgate’s only full-time position prior to this was with Middlesbrough. The retired defender struggled in his time at Riverside before being sacked in July 2020.

In his four games in charge of Bournemouth, the Cherries have won twice, drawn once and lost once, with the defeat coming against QPR on Saturday.

