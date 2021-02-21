Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton has recently been linked with the Bristol City job, but he’s since played down rumours linking him to Ashton Gate.

Bristol City parted ways with manager Dean Holden earlier in the week. It came after a run of six-straight defeats in the Championship and since, a number of candidates have been rumoured.

Paul Cook’s name has obviously been banded around, so too have those of former Norwich City defender and now MK Dons manager Russell Martin, as well as Appleton.

His Lincoln City side sit in 1st-place of the League One table and could well be joining Bristol City in the Championship next season.

When pressed about the job, Appleton seemed to play down the rumours. Now, The Sun’s Alan Nixon claims that Appleton didn’t sound ‘too enthusiastic’ about the job, but failed to give any more insight into the club’s managerial search.

Michael Appleton didn’t sound too enthusiastic yesterday … https://t.co/NFPTqPXLes — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 21, 2021

Appleton was always going to be an outsider for the Bristol City job – he’s unlikely to leave top-of-the-table Lincoln City to join Championship strugglers Bristol City, even if the money were to be a lot greater than at Lincoln City.

With Appleton seemingly uninterested and out of the running, it opens Bristol City’s managerial search wide open and who they might appoint (if anyone before the summer) remains a mystery.

The club stretched their losing-streak to seven at home to Barnsley yesterday and have a trip to Middlesbrough to contest in midweek.

Relegation could yet creep up on Bristol City who currently sit in 15th-place of the Championship table, with a 10-point gap to Rotherham United in 22nd.