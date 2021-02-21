According to the Newcastle Chronicle, Swansea City loan star Freddie Woodman is being looked at by Premier League side Arsenal.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper has become a key player for Swansea City since first joining on loan in the summer of 2019.

Following his return to the Liberty Stadium last summer, Woodman has continued to play an important role in between the sticks for the Swans. Now, after rumoured January interest, reports have claimed Premier League side Arsenal are ‘one of the teams’ looking at the shot-stopper.

According to the Newcastle Chronicle, the Gunners are among those keeping a close eye on Woodman. Mikel Arteta’s side were also keen on January but ended up swooping for Mat Ryan from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Newcastle United loanee has starred once again for Steve Cooper’s side this season. Woodman has kept an impressive 17 clean sheets in 32 games across all competitions so far, taking him to 29 clean sheets in 74 appearances across his two loan spells with the Welsh club.

With Arsenal eyeing a deal and Woodman keen to keep playing first-team football, it will be interesting to see how the goalkeeper’s situation pans out this summer.

Woodman is highly-rated by those at Newcastle and looks to be a top goalkeeping talent.

However, with both Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow currently ahead of him in the pecking order at St James’ Park, the former England youth international may be forced to find his game time elsewhere.