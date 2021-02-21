Former Sunderland attacker Stephen Elliott says Dion Sanderson is the one of ‘best on loan players’ he’s seen at the club, after yesterday’s 3-0 win at Burton Albion in League One.

Sunderland capped a perfect week with a perfect away performance against the League One strugglers. Goals from Grant Leadbitter, Lynden Gooch and Charlie Wyke secured the win for Sunderland who moved up to 6th-place in the table.

For all their attacking worth yesterday, it was a defender who caught the eye of Sunderland fans. Sanderson, 21, joined on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in the season and has had to be patient to get his chance.

But he made his 14th League One appearance of the season yesterday and many fans are in awe of the Englishman. Elliott said after his performance yesterday:

Dion Sanderson has a huge future in the game. Best on loan player I’ve seen at the club since Johnny Evans. Wise behind his years on the pitch. @Wolves @SunderlandAFC — Stephen Elliott (@SleevesElliott) February 20, 2021

Sanderson played in the heart of defence yesterday. He’s a towering centre-half who can play right across the back-line, and with an air of maturity and confidence about his game.

He made 10 Championship appearances on loan at Cardiff City last season. He played well, but not as well as he’s been performing for Sunderland of late, and Johnson could well be considering a permanent deal in the summer transfer window.

It’d be a pricey deal for Sunderland to pry Sanderson away from Wolves, but it’d be one that’d excite a lot of fans as to the newfound ambition that the club has.

Up next for Sunderland is the visit of Fleetwood Town in League One in midweek – a win could take them to within five points of the automatic promotion spots.