Bournemouth announced today that former Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate will see out the rest of their season as head coach.

He arrived at the club shortly before Jason Tindall’s sacking as a first-team coach. But he’d soon be thrust into the limelight when he took over as caretaker manager before now landing full-time the job despite defeat at QPR yesterday.

Woodgate’s had a positive impact when he took temporary charge winning three of his five games so far, prompting the Bournemouth board to hand him the reigns until the summer.

Bournemouth fans have had a largely mixed reaction to the news – whilst they all want to see him do well, it’s another underwhelming, internal appointment from the board who claimed they’d be making an external one earlier in the month.

That will have to wait until summer now. But Woodgate has until then to prove that he deserves the job beyond this season, with his side currently sitting in 6th – two places and thee points ahead of Middlesbrough.

Needless to say, plenty of Middlesbrough fans reacted Woodgate’s Bournemouth appointment – here’s what some of them had to say on Twitter:

Woodgate fakes his CV like we all do… Fair play to him #boro #afcb — Jamie Madden (@jamiemadden1989) February 21, 2021

It's great that Jonathan Woodgate has been given a second chance to do well for the #Boro https://t.co/X1JiQS1t90 — 🇬🇧 Bugsy 🇨🇩 (@BunnyRetuned) February 21, 2021

I have to say he's landed on his feet with 2 decent jobs. You see 'better' and more qualified managers scratching around leagues 1 and 2 for a whole career. — Steve 👽 (@steven_metcalfe) February 21, 2021

Know it didn't work out for him at #Boro last season but always respected Woodgate and told by a few how decent a bloke he is. Hopefully losing to Boro in the play-off final will be enough to land him that role beyond the season too! 😉https://t.co/Qfi2ngX3a1 — Craig Johns (@craig_johns) February 21, 2021

Cheers for playoffs Bournemouth. Woodgate is awful. — Dan Stubbings (@dan_stubbings) February 21, 2021

Well that's Bournemouth not going up. — Marc (@Hamari91) February 21, 2021