This summer, QPR must do all they can to try and bring striker Charlie Austin back to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on a permanent basis.

The 31-year-old has made a big impact on proceedings in West London since returning on loan in the January transfer window.

Austin had struggled for game time with parent club West Brom, making just five Premier League appearances. However, he has shown so signs of being out of practice upon his return to QPR.

Since linking up with Mark Warburton’s side, Austin has found the back of the net three times in seven games. His return has been a catalyst for the R’s recent form, winning six times since bringing Austin in.

With Austin proving to be a big hit once again, QPR must do all they can to bring him back on a permanent deal in the summer.

The Hungerford-born striker sees his contract with West Brom expire this summer. Austin could be available on a free transfer, opening the door for Rangers to swoop in and bring him in on the cheap. He put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Baggies back in 2019 when he joined from Southampton.

Austin’s Premier League wages could prove to be an obstacle for the R’s should they look to bring the striker back. Mark Warburton recently spoke about how much the former Burnley man is enjoying being back with QPR, so they’ll be hoping they can persuade him to return on a full-time basis.

Not only is Austin a proven goalscorer, but he has been showing his leadership traits, proving to be a vocal figure in the dressing room.

A permanent deal for Austin would certainly put smiles on fans’ faces and would be a marquee acquisition ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Do you agree? Should QPR do all they can to bring Charlie Austin back permanently? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Should QPR chase a permanent deal for Austin?