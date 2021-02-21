Speaking to the MK Citizen, MK Dons boss Russell Martin has moved to distance himself from speculation linking him with the vacant managerial role at Bristol City.

Bristol City are on the hunt for a new boss after letting Dean Holden go earlier this week.

MK boss Martin was among those mentioned as early contenders for the vacant post at Ashton Gate. The out of work Paul Cook has also been linked with the job, as has Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton.

Now, just a matter of days after Appleton distanced himself from the job, Martin has done the same.

Following MK Dons’ 4-3 win over Northampton Town, the 35-year-old has played down speculation linking up with the Championship role. Speaking to the MK Citizen, he said:

“After watching that, I’m not sure I’ll be linked to anything!

“I’m very happy here, I’m so invested in the people I work with, the culture we’ve brought here and I want to continue to improve and grow that. And I’m invested in the club. We’ve got a lot of work to do, and that’s all I’m focussing on.

“If that sort of thing comes up, it shows you’re doing an OK job and people are taking note of it. I’ve learned to ignore the noise, and that’s all it is.”

MK Dons fans will be delighted to hear Martin has no interest in leaving for Bristol City.

The former Norwich City defender has helped fire the club to 11th place after five games without defeat. As it stands, MK sit six points away from the play-off spots and a hefty 16 clear of the relegation zone.