AFC Telford United have released James Hardy, as announced by their official club website.

The National League North season has been declared null and void meaning the Bucks have agreed to terminate his contract.

Hardy, who is 24 years old, has become a free agent and is in line to join a National League club next week.

He only joined AFC Telford in August last year but has been allowed to move on now.

Their boss Gavin Cowan has said: “In light of our season coming to an end, James’ particular situation meant that we didn’t want to stand in the way of him getting games, We wish James all the best for the reminder of the season and beyond”

Hardy spent last season in League Two with Walsall and made 16 appearances in all competitions for the Saddlers before they released him last summer.

The Stockport-born midfielder spent time on the books at Oldham Athletic’s academy before switching to Manchester City as a youngster in 2012.

He spent three years with the current Premier League table toppers before leaving in 2015.

Hardy was subsequently snapped up by sixth tier side AFC Fylde and was a hit with the Coasters during his time there. He also had a brief loan spell away at FC Halifax Town.

Walsall handed him an opportunity in the Football League last term and he will be looking to get back up there in the near future.