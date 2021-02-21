Bournemouth have this morning confirmed the appointment of Jonathan Woodgate as manager.

The former Middlesbrough boss joined Bournemouth’s coaching staff shortly before Jason Tindall was sacked at the start of the month.

He stepped in as caretaker manager and oversaw his fifth game at the helm yesterday, losing 2-1 at QPR in the Championship.

But despite that, Woodgate has shown enough in temporary charge of the club to be handed the job on an interim basis until the end of the season – at which point, the club could make an external appointment.

When he was named caretaker manager, Bournemouth fans were fearing that he’d land the full-time job. Now he has but only on a deal until the end of the season, and the majority of Bournemouth fans are livid.

His Middlesbrough stint gives Bournemouth fans a lot to go off and it doesn’t bode well for the Cherries – see what these Bournemouth fans had to say on Woodgate’s appointment: