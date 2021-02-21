Bournemouth have this morning confirmed the appointment of Jonathan Woodgate as manager.

The former Middlesbrough boss joined Bournemouth’s coaching staff shortly before Jason Tindall was sacked at the start of the month.

He stepped in as caretaker manager and oversaw his fifth game at the helm yesterday, losing 2-1 at QPR in the Championship.

But despite that, Woodgate has shown enough in temporary charge of the club to be handed the job on an interim basis until the end of the season – at which point, the club could make an external appointment.

When he was named caretaker manager, Bournemouth fans were fearing that he’d land the full-time job. Now he has but only on a deal until the end of the season, and the majority of Bournemouth fans are livid.

His Middlesbrough stint gives Bournemouth fans a lot to go off and it doesn’t bode well for the Cherries – see what these Bournemouth fans had to say on Woodgate’s appointment:

Didn’t have the guts to appoint an external candidate with fear of rocking their own boats and that of their chums. Shameful — Minty (@minty_9) February 21, 2021

This club is a mess — Adam (@AfcbAdam) February 21, 2021

Really shows that Eddie was keeping it all together top to bottom shambles from the Board — 🍒 (@LewisAFCB) February 21, 2021

Let the fan base down again with another cheap appointment good luck to woodgate but club need to give heads a wobble — 🍒 callum vye 🍒 (@AfcbVye) February 21, 2021

Woodgate is a good man but let’s be real the club have let the fans down yet again “external appointment” and “due diligence” yet another lie and lack of ambition #afcb — Sam Forrester (@SamForrester4) February 21, 2021

What a shame. Clearly no intention to go up — Federico Rosa (@Federosa96) February 21, 2021

What an embarrassing debacle this whole thing has been. Going for the easy option again #afcb https://t.co/fxSCPqPaYg — OliG (@GOJ40) February 21, 2021