Birmingham City claimed a much-needed 1-0 win at relegation rivals Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship yesterday.

It was Birmingham City’s first league win in six and one that pulls them out of the relegation zone for now. Blues leapfrogged Sheffield Wednesday with the win at Hillsborough and now find themselves with a two-point lead over Rotherham United in 22nd.

Karanka will be a relieved man this morning. But as good as the win is for his hopes of retaining his job, for Birmingham City fans the win might be not be such a positive.

With the three points, Karanka has undoubtedly bought himself some more time in the job. Reports claimed going into yesterday’s match that Birmingham City were ‘set’ to sack Karanka and that they had replacements lined-up.

Now though, Karanka will be in charge for the up coming home fixtures against league leaders Norwich City, and the league’s form team in QPR.

Blues likely have no chance of claiming anything from these two, and two defeats likely wouldn’t result in Karanka’s sacking because they’re two of the league’s best teams as it stands.

Although Birmingham City claimed the win yesterday, the performance and changes made by Karanka throughout infuriated fans – despite playing against 10-men, Karanka insisted on a defensive display and it could well have cost him the game and his job.

But on paper it’ll look like a hugely positive win for Birmingham City.

Plenty of Birmingham City fans still want him to go and some even agreed before and after yesterday’s win that it could prove detrimental to Blues in their bid to fend off Championship relegation this season:

As ironic as it is that win will keep Karanka in the job which in turn will see us relegated with those tactics against a decent team we are doomed great feeling to win a game but let's not paper over the cracks #bcfc — The Sporting Aviator (@sportingaviator) February 20, 2021

If we win I think we’ll definitely get relegated. If we lose, karanka goes, and we stay up ??? — Jonesy 🤖 (@jonesynator) February 20, 2021

Blues win. @Karanka out. No seriously, get him out. Opponents go down a man and we still sit back. #bcfc — Gurjeevan singh (@Jeeves1969) February 20, 2021

That win changes nothing. Karanka has to go. Almost cost us a win today with his stupid subs. #bcfc — Joe (@itsjustjoem) February 20, 2021

Massive 3 points but those 2 subs at the end still make me think Karanka needs to go tonight #BCFC — Graham Woodward (@GOWoodward) February 20, 2021

@BrummieJoeHD great stream today and a win finally for the mighty blues!! Karanka still has to go, saw them subs coming a mile off and just made us invite pressure. Up the blues!! #bcfc #karankaout #kro — Lee Unitt (@lee_unitt) February 20, 2021